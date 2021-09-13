Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Head-To-Head Survey

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Versus Systems and Net Element, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.14%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Net Element.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and Net Element’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 42.25 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -7.60 Net Element $65.71 million 0.77 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -12.88

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Net Element. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% Net Element -2.88% -48.77% -7.33%

Summary

Net Element beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting. The International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

