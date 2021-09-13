Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,837,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 26,119 shares during the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

