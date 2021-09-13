Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $524,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $137.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

