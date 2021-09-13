Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

