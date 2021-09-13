Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,926,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 123.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after buying an additional 2,044,631 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 246.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,736,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after buying an additional 1,947,726 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,357 shares of company stock worth $22,985,741 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.