Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,678,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One stock opened at $1,985.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,978.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,868.15. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

