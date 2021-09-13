Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 524.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

BATS NUEM opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

