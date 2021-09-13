ViacomCBS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

ViacomCBS has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.65 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIAC. lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

