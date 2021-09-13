Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

NYSE:DX opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $604.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.