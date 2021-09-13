Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after buying an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enstar Group stock opened at $233.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $148.56 and a 1-year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.