Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $45.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

