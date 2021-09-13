Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,083 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Primis Financial worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

