Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,280 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 41.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 606,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MD. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

