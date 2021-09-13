Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,526 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

