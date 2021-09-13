Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,526 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AL. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 41.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 41.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 78,157 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Air Lease by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

