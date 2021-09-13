Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SMART Global by 662.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $48.40 on Monday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

