Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 2.79.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

