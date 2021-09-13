Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 210,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 327,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.87 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

