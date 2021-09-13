Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report $722.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $718.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $575.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 121.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor stock remained flat at $$41.44 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

