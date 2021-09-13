Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €32.90 ($38.71) on Monday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.15.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

