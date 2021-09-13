Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,779,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

NYSE:HON opened at $222.37 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

