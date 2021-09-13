Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

VOO opened at $409.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

