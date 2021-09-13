Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.20 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISH. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

