Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $354.10 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.62 and its 200-day moving average is $351.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

