Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA opened at $52.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.