Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.