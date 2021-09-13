Wedbush Lowers Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,788. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.