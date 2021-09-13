Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL):
- 9/1/2021 – RedHill Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “
- 8/31/2021 – RedHill Biopharma is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/30/2021 – RedHill Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/24/2021 – RedHill Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – RedHill Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.56. 23,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
