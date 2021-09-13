Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL):

9/1/2021 – RedHill Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/31/2021 – RedHill Biopharma is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – RedHill Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – RedHill Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – RedHill Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – RedHill Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – RedHill Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/21/2021 – RedHill Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – RedHill Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.56. 23,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

