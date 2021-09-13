Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE: FVI):

9/10/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/9/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.75 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a C$7.75 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

8/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$5.50.

8/12/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$6.00.

7/27/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.

7/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$9.25.

Shares of FVI opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.37. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.