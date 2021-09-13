Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $101.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of VC opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

