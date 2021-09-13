Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

