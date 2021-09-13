Whalerock Point Partners LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.15. The company had a trading volume of 79,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,684. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

