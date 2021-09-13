Whalerock Point Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

HON stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.46. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

