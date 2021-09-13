Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.43. 242,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. The company has a market capitalization of $437.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

