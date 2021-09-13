Whalerock Point Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,582,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $261,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 92.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 214.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

