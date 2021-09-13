Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 78,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

