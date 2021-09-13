Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 149.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 867,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.11. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

