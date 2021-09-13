WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,023 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $141.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.69. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

