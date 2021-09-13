WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $154.94 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

