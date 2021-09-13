WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,990 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,784 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

