WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 384 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 8.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 45.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.