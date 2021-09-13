WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,203 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.70.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

