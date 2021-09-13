Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.92 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 347,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $18,670,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

