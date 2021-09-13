WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,047 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.03 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $902.04 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

