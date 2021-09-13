WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

MAPS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,716,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

