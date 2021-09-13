Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 26,845 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at about $282,000.

NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $33.62 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70.

