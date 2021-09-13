Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $794,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $36.87 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90.

