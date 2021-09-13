Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $119.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

