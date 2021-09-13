Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worldline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

WRDLY opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. Worldline has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

