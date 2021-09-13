Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Hits $64.55 on Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $108.25 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $64.55 or 0.00143611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00062268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00152593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00043732 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

